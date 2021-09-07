Scottish government to restart work on case for independence
The Scottish government is to resume making the case for independence - with the goal of holding a referendum by the end of 2023.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a vote would only be held "when the Covid crisis has passed".
But she said work would restart on a "detailed prospectus" so that voters can make a "fully informed" choice.
The Scottish government had previously paused work on its indyref2 plans because of Covid.
Ms Sturgeon was speaking to MSPs as she set out her plans for the year ahead at Holyrood - including work to establish a National Care Service, reforms to the Gender Recognition Act and tighter regulation of fireworks.
The opposition Conservatives urged her to focus on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic rather than independence.
With Holyrood's summer recess over, Ms Sturgeon was addressing MSPs in the wake of the SNP's election victory in May and the party's power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens.
The two parties form a pro-independence majority at Holyrood, and Ms Sturgeon said the government's "democratic mandate" to hold a fresh referendum was "beyond question".
She said this would only happen "when the Covid crisis has passed", but that she wanted it to be "before the end of 2023".
And she said civil servants would now resume work on a "detailed prospectus" for independence so that voters could make a "fully informed" choice.
The first minister has previously said she wants the agreement of the UK government to hold "indyref2", so that the result is put beyond any legal question.
However Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he is not willing to agree to this in the immediacy, saying the focus should instead be on recovering from the pandemic.
