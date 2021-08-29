First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is self-isolating
Scotland's first minister is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of a positive case of Covid-19.
Nicola Sturgeon revealed on Twitter on Sunday evening that she had been notified by NHS Test and Protect.
The SNP leader said that in line with the current guidelines, she would self isolate pending a PCR test result.
Ms Sturgeon also thanked NHS Test and Protect contact tracers "working so hard" on the service.
She said: "I've had notification tonight that I've been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid.
"Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I'll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.
"My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect."
It came on the day that Scotland recorded a new record number of daily Covid cases.
The figure of 7,113 topped the previous high of 6,835, which was recorded on Friday.
The number of hospital patients rose to a total of 507, with 52 are in intensive care.
The first minister had earlier tweeted: "We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. It's reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.
"However, we can't be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In the meantime, please take care."