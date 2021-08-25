Face-to-face GP appointments 'key' to NHS Recovery Plan
Face-to-face consultations with GPs will be restored "as quickly and safely as possible" as part of the Scottish government's £1bn NHS Recovery Plan.
The move will be one of the "key actions" for the next five years to tackle backlogs in healthcare.
Capacity will be increased by 10% to help recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said.
It will see more than 40,000 additional elective surgeries and procedures carried out each year.
The number of GPs across Scotland will also be increased by 800.
And there will be a focus on the health and wellbeing of NHS staff.
It comes after doctors warned Scotland's hospitals are under more pressure than ever.
While the number of Covid patients has fallen, the NHS is trying to catch up with surgeries and treatments put on hold during the first wave of the pandemic.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the recovery plan during a visit to the new national Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD) at the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank.
Its key actions will include:
- Increasing investment in National Treatment Centres (NTCs) to more than £400m
- Raising primary care investment by 25%, supporting GPs, community pharmacists, dentists and optometrists
- £29m to target diagnostic backlogs, providing 78,000 additional procedures in 2021-22 and rising to 90,000 per year from 2025-26
- £8m to support the mental health and wellbeing of the health and care workforce
- £11m in recruitment campaigns to produce an additional 1,500 staff for NTCs over the next five years
- 1,000 more mental health link workers in communities, 800 more GPs and boosting paramedic numbers through the £10,000 Paramedic Bursary
- £23m to redesign urgent care - with rapid access to a senior clinician via a telephone or video consultation where possible
- £130m to deliver a National Cancer Plan and Detect Cancer Early Programme
- At least 10% of frontline health spending dedicated to mental health
- Recruiting 320 additional Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) workers
Ms Sturgeon said the plan would "drive the recovery of our NHS, not just to its pre-pandemic level but beyond".
She added: "As we maintain our resilience against Covid-19 and other pressures, the Scottish government is providing targeted investment to increase capacity, reform the system and ultimately get everyone the treatment they need as quickly as possible.
"Tackling the backlog of care is essential and will be a priority. But we want to go further than that and deliver an NHS that is innovative, sustainable and stronger than ever before."