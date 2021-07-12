Willie Rennie to stand down as Scottish Lib Dem leader
Willie Rennie is to step down as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats after 10 years in the job, saying it is time for fresh leadership.
The North East Fife MSP has led the party through eleven election and referendum campaigns since 2011.
However they were reduced to just four seats at Holyrood in May's vote.
Mr Rennie said the Lib Dems had "moved the debate and delivered change", but said it was "time for a fresh face" to take the party forward post-pandemic.
