Scottish Labour MSP calls for Holyrood veto over UK policies
- Published
A Scottish Labour MSP has called for Holyrood to be given a veto over UK government policies - including whether or not the country goes to war.
Katy Clark, a former MP who was elected an MSP for West Scotland in May, said consent should be sought for controversial decisions.
And she said the UK government should agree to an independence referendum if Holyrood voted to demand one.
Scottish Labour said it did not support Ms Clark's call for a Holyrood veto.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is leading a UK-wide review of Labour's constitutional position, but the party in Scotland has maintained its opposition to a fresh independence referendum - calling instead for a focus on Covid-19 recovery.
Ms Clark was MP for North Ayrshire and Arran from 2005 to 2015, and became a life peer as Baroness Clark of Kilwinning in September 2020.
She was a key ally of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, working on his campaign for the leadership before being appointed his political secretary.
With the party examining its constitutional stance, the newly-elected MSP told BBC Scotland that it must find "common ground".
However, she said that if MSPs back a new independence vote - which First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has targeted during the current parliamentary term - then it should take place.
She said: "I didn't campaign for a referendum. I don't think there should be a referendum now, but if the Scottish Parliament were to vote for one then my view is that it should happen. If the Scottish Parliament is saying there needs to be a referendum, then I would argue there should be one.
"We've just been through an election which has shown how polarised Scotland is on this issue. If there is another referendum that will continue.
"It seems to me that really what we need to be doing is be working out where the common ground is, and seriously looking at whether there is a constitutional settlement people can live with."
While she backed Holyrood being given more powers, Ms Clark said there should be less focus on "what is devolved and what is reserved", and rather on whether MSPs back particular policies.
She said: "I think there has to be consent. If you think about some of the very controversial issues over the last 20 years, like the decision to renew Trident or the Iraq war - those were decisions that affected Scotland, and in my opinion Scotland should have had a say.
"At the moment the UK parliament doesn't have to vote for war to be declared. I have always argued that the UK parliament should have to positively decide that war should be declared.
"When it comes to controversial decisions like the decision to go to war, because Scotland is a nation and this should be a relationship of equals, of nations that are treated with respect and as equals - my view is there should be a requirement that there is a positive vote in the Scottish Parliament for a declaration of war."
Katy Clark's intervention will not be welcomed by the Scottish Labour leadership. Anas Sarwar would much prefer the focus was kept on Covid rather than the constitution.
It is a reminder that Labour is not entirely unified on what to offer as an alternative to independence - and whether or not to back "indyref2" if Holyrood votes for it.
The UK party leader Keir Starmer's review of how power is shared between the nations and regions does not appear to have progressed much in the six months since it was announced.
Meanwhile, the standoff between the UK and Scottish governments over another referendum continues.
That debate has gone a bit quiet in the aftermath of the Holyrood election, while the pandemic continues to dominate.
But there is a big row coming and perhaps space between now and then for more discussion about whether full independence versus the arrangements we have now are the only options.
Scottish Labour does not back the idea of Holyrood having a veto on defence and national security issues.
A spokesman said: "Scottish Labour, and the Labour movement across the UK, is committed to modernising the UK's constitutional settlement so that it works for all of our nations and regions.
"Scottish Labour will continue to advocate for a strong Scottish Parliament."
Labour has set up a "constitutional commission" to examine how devolution works across the UK, with leader Keir Starmer saying it could "deliver real and lasting economic and political devolution across our towns, our communities and to people across the country".
It is to be led by Gordon Brown, and will consult with the public over the summer.
Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: "We know that the UK hasn't been working as it should. That's been made very clear during the pandemic, but problems were there for all to see beforehand.
"Too often, power has been too remote from people and they don't have enough say over what happens on their doorstep."