Covid: Scotland would 'move quickly' to vaccinate children
Scotland will start to vaccinate children aged between 12 and 15 as quickly as possible if experts recommend it, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
The Pfizer-BionTech vaccine was approved for use among the age group by the UK's medicine regulator last week.
The Scottish government is now awaiting advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization on whether it should begin vaccinating children.
Ms Sturgeon said the focus remained on getting all adults vaccinated.
But she told the Scottish Parliament that if the JCVI recommends the use of the vaccine for children over the age of 12, the country would "move as quickly as possible to implement the advice".
She added: "It is vital that we rely on expert advice in all of our vaccination decisions.
"However, vaccination may well be an important way of giving children greater protection, minimising any further disruption to schooling, and further reducing community transmission of the virus."
More than half of Scotland's adult population have now had both doses of a Covid vaccine - with the total number standing at 2,282,203.
Pfizer said in March that its trials had shown 100% efficacy and a strong immune response in children between 12 and 15, and also suggested that the vaccine was safe with no unusual side-effects.
