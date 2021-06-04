Covid in Scotland: Scottish Conservative leader tests negative
- Published
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is to continue to self-isolate despite testing negative for Covid.
Mr Ross went into isolation on Wednesday after Scotland Office minister David Duguid tested positive for the virus.
The pair carried out engagements together in Peterhead on Monday - with Mr Duguid being tested a day later.
Several other Conservative MSPs and staff also took tests, but all were negative.
A spokesman for Mr Ross said the party leader would continue to voluntarily isolate until 10 June as a precaution.
Mr Ross took part in First Minister's Questions in the Scottish Parliament via a video link on Thursday afternoon.
He has been isolating in an Edinburgh hotel since being notified by text on Wednesday that a close contact had tested positive.
Mr Duguid, the MP for Banff and Buchan, took a precautionary test on Tuesday after some work-related travel and a number of recent cases at his children's school.
He received his positive result on Wednesday morning but was said to not be experiencing any symptoms of the virus.
Mr Duguid and Mr Ross met representatives of the Fishermen's Mission and Peterhead Port Authority on Monday, and had lunch in a local cafe.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also went into self-isolation last month after a member of his household tested positive for the virus.