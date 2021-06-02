BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Conservative leader Douglas Ross self-isolating

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Conservatives said Douglas Ross came into contact with someone on Monday who has since tested positive for Covid-19

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has now tested positive for Covid-19.

The Highlands and Islands MSP was told of the result on Wednesday morning after arriving at Holyrood.

He is now self-isolating in a hotel in Edinburgh, and is due to take a test.

Four other Tory MSPs are also taking tests as a precaution, while two MSPs from another party have been advised they could do likewise.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also went into self-isolation in May after a member of his household tested positive for the virus.

The Scottish Conservatives said Mr Ross had been informed via text message on Wednesday morning that a "close contact" had tested positive, after he had seen them on Monday.

He had already travelled to Edinburgh, and having sought guidance from the parliamentary authorities is now self-isolating in a hotel.

