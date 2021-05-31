Joanna Cherry resigns from SNP executive
- Published
The SNP MP Joanna Cherry has resigned from the party's national executive committee.
She said "a number of factors" had prevented her fulfilling her mandate "to improve transparency and scrutiny", and "uphold the party's constitution".
Her decision comes after MP Douglas Chapman stood down from his role as party treasurer citing a lack of "support or financial information".
The Edinburgh South MP was re-elected to the SNP's governing body last year.
She announced her decision to quite on Twitter, but said she would be making no further comment at this stage.
I’ve resigned from the NEC of @theSNP. A number of factors have prevented me from fulfilling the mandate party members gave me to improve transparency & scrutiny & to uphold the party’s constitution. I won’t be making any further comment at this stage.— Joanna Cherry QC (@joannaccherry) May 31, 2021
Ms Cherry, a QC, played a leading role in legal battles with the UK government during the Brexit process, but has clashed with a number of SNP colleagues at Westminster over transgender rights and the party's strategy for independence.
Her resignation comes just 48 hours after Dunfermline and West Fife MP Douglas Chapman stepped down as the party's national treasurer, saying he had not been given enough information to do his job.
It is understood his decision is linked to a continuing row about the use of cash ring fenced for a second independence referendum. Both MPs were among those pressing for progress towards a second vote.