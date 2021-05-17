Nicola Sturgeon to be formally re-elected Scottish first minister
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon is set to be formally re-elected first minister of Scotland by a vote of MSPs at Holyrood.
Ms Sturgeon's SNP won 64 of the 129 seats in the parliament at the election on 6 May, one short of a majority.
However there still needs to be a vote of MSPs before her name is put forward to the Queen to be confirmed in office.
The vote will take place at around 14:00, with Ms Sturgeon and any nominees from other parties allowed to make a short speech beforehand.
She will then be officially sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday, and is widely expected to start appointing ministers to her government later in the week.
The Holyrood vote is largely a formality, with Ms Sturgeon's return to office as first minister assured by the election result - which saw the SNP take more than twice as many seats as its nearest rival, the Conservatives.
She has been a member of the Scottish government since 2007, and will become Scotland's longest-serving first minister in 2022.
Ms Sturgeon has said managing the Covid-19 crisis remains her immediate priority in government. She has been invited to take part in a recovery summit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.
However she has also signalled her intention to push for a second referendum on Scottish independence later in the five-year term of parliament.
Nominations will open from 09:30, and several party leaders may stand - although there is rarely a serious challenge to the leader of the largest party.
In 2016, Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie was the only MSP to stand against Ms Sturgeon, while then-Tory leader Ruth Davidson was her only opponent when she first entered Bute House in 2014.
Mr Rennie said he would stand again on Tuesday, saying that "in a parliament of minorities it is important that there is a challenge".
The vote at 14:00 will be overseen by new Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who was chosen by MSPs to chair the sixth session of parliament last week.
She has given up her party affiliation to hold the neutral role, leaving the parliament effectively tied 64-64 between SNP MSPs and those of the opposition parties.
Ministerial vacancies
Ms Sturgeon's first task will be to reshuffle her cabinet, with several key ministerial posts vacant following the election.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, Constitution Secretary Mike Russell, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell all retired from parliament, while energy minister Paul Wheelhouse lost his seat.
The ministerial portfolios are also set to be changed, with the SNP announcing plans to create a new post of cabinet secretary for net-zero, energy and transport, as well as a "minister for just transition" and another for youth employment.
The party's blueprint for the first 100 days of the new parliament also includes the establishment of a cross-party steering group on Covid recovery and the first steps to set up a public inquiry to learn lessons from the pandemic.
The current coronavirus legislation - introduced in emergency sessions at the outset of the pandemic - will also be replaced.
Ms Sturgeon has also pledged to begin consultations on the creation of a National Care Service, with a view to introducing legislation during the first year of the new term.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- ANALYSIS: The two key themes from these elections
- INDEPENDENCE: What do the results mean for the Union?