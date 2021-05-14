MSPs elect new deputy presiding officers
- Published
The SNP's Annabelle Ewing and Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur have been elected as Holyrood's new deputy presiding officers.
The election result was announced after MSPs took part in five rounds of voting, lasting nearly five hours.
Ms Ewing was the frontrunner throughout, ending with 64 votes in the fourth ballot to secure her post.
Mr McArthur then defeated Labour MSP Rhoda Grant to take the second deputy presiding officer's position.
Alison Johnstone was elected as the Scottish Parliament's new presiding officer on Thursday.
Ms Johnstone was returned as a Scottish Greens MSP for the Lothian region last week.
But she will now give up her party affiliation to take over the politically neutral role.
Her deputies do not have to give up their party affiliations.
The appointment of the new presiding officer was the first task for the parliament's 129 MSPs after they were formally sworn in.
- RESULTS: Full details from across Scotland
- A to Z: Details of all Scottish constituencies
- MAPS: Results in maps and charts
- KEY POINTS: The story of the election