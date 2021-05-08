Scottish results 2021: Labour's Sarwar says party on 'journey back'
- Published
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party was "on a journey" back, despite losing seats in the Scottish election.
The party took 22 seats which was two down on the 2016 Holyrood result.
It is the lowest total for Scottish Labour since devolution saw the creation of the Scottish Parliament 22 years ago.
However, Mr Sarwar, who has only been in his leader role for 10 weeks, said the party was making progress.
He told BBC Scotland that time was not on his side - but that "even his harshest critics" would say Labour had "come a long way in that time".
Mr Sarwar: "I am happy compared to where we were 10 weeks ago, but am I satisfied in terms of where I want us to get to? Of course not.
"We are on a journey and I recognise that."
Labour lost the East Lothian constituency to the SNP and also a list regional seat in Central Scotland to the Conservatives.
It saw its share of the vote fall by 1.6%. However, it held on to Dumbarton - what had been the most marginal seat in Scotland - when deputy leader Jackie Baillie held her seat with an increased majority.
Mr Sarwar lost to Nicola Sturgeon in the Glasgow Southside constituency but was returned to Holyrood via the Glasgow regional list.
He maintained Scottish Labour "have credibility again" after a "positive and energetic campaign".
Mr Sarwar added: "We are back on the pitch and people aren't embarrassed anymore to say they vote Labour."
He also pledged to work with other parties to prioritise the country's recovery from the Covid crisis.
Mr Sarwar hailed the election of the first women of colour to Holyrood and the success of Labour's Pam Duncan-Glancy, who will be the parliament's first permanent wheelchair user. He said it was a "historic moment for our city, our country and our politics".
'Equality and human rights'
Ms Duncan-Glancy said she was honoured to serve as an MSP for Glasgow and talked of her experience as a wheelchair user.
At the count yesterday, she was initially refused entry.
She said: "What happened yesterday happens to disabled people across Scotland and the country, and indeed the world, I'm sure, on a daily basis.
"And it shouldn't. That's one of the reasons why I have always been involved in politics. It's why I'm an activist. It's why I believe in equality and human rights.
"I will speak up for disabled people's human rights."
