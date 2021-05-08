Scottish election 2021: Kaukab Stewart is first woman of colour elected to Holyrood
The first woman of colour has been elected to the Scottish Parliament in its 22-year history.
Kaukab Stewart, of the SNP, has run for election five times having been a campaigner for more than 20 years.
The 53-year-old teacher takes over the Glasgow Kelvin constituency seat from the party's Sandra White, winning with a majority of 5,458 over the Greens.
She thanked voters, saying it was "an honour" to be the first woman of colour to become an MSP.
Giving her acceptance speech, Ms Stewart said: "It has taken too long but to all women and girls of colour out there - the Scottish Parliament belongs to you too.
"So whilst I may be the first I will not be the last.
"I intend to be a voice for every single person in Kelvin that I've been elected to represent. Whether you voted for me or not, please know my door will always be open."
'Fire burning for decades'
Ms Stewart earlier told the BBC of her passion for politics when she stood for election in 1999 against Scotland's very first leader, Donald Dewar.
"The SNP was very different in those days," she said. "We didn't expect to win, let's face it, however it did get me fired up - and that fire has continued burning for all these decades.
Many considered the Glasgow Kelvin seat to be a two-horse race between Ms Stewart and Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, who was bidding to be the first ever Green candidate to win a constituency seat in Scotland.
The Greens came second five years ago following Ms White's 4,048 majority.
Ms Stewart said her victory had been a "long time coming".
She said: "I can't believe we're in the day that we are and it hasn't happened. I do think it is a wee bit of a failure of all political parties.
"However I know the SNP and other parties are making a concerted effort to make sure we increase diversity in the Scottish Parliament and that it's more representative of the diverse Scotland that we live in."
Earlier this year Ms Stewart told BBC Scotland's Disclosure programme of the difficulties in attempting to break down barriers while running for election, which she said can be entrenched.
She said: "We know that people will want to select somebody who is like them. I'm not like the majority of the population of Scotland, because I'm a different colour.
"Therefore, if people are looking for that familiarity, they're not visually going to get it from me."
Ms Stewart was one of several women of colour who ran in this election, including Nadia Kanyange for the Greens, Aisha Mir for the Liberal Democrats, Pam Gosal for the Conservatives and Deena Tissera for Labour.
She said that having a parliament which represents all of Scotland's diversity is essential.
She said: "It's important because it's a validation. It's a sense of belonging, that the people who make decisions about shaping policies are the people that live and work and breathe in Scotland."
Prior to the 2021 election campaign, Holyrood has had a total of four MSPs from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities - all of them men of Scots-Pakistani heritage.
One of the four - Humza Yousaf - said that a record of "no black MSP ever, no female BAME MSP ever" was "frankly a failure of all of us, regardless of party".
In February Labour's Anas Sarwar became the first non-white leader of a major political party in the UK, and referenced "rising injustice, inequality and division" in Scotland.
Mr Sarwar failed to win the Glasgow Southside seat from Nicola Sturgeon on Friday, although there was a swing of 4.8% to Labour.
Referring to an incident when she was involved in a tense confrontation with far-right candidate Jayda Fransen, Ms Sturgeon said she was "proud" that voters had rejected racism and fascism.
The following day Derek Jackson was suspended from the Liberal Party after he arrived at the Glasgow count wearing a yellow star and making saluting gestures before questioning the SNP's Humza Yousaf about events in Pakistan.
Mr Yousaf accused Mr Jackson and others of targeting ethnic minorities with their behaviour.
Ms Stewart told the BBC she watched the scenes at home, citing racial abuse as one reason why women of colour may be put off getting involved in politics.
She said: "It's very disappointing to see however I was quite pleased to see they were dealt with quite assertively and quite quickly, and other political parties rallied round and made sure it was dealt with.
"There is no place for racism in this country and democratic procedures will prevail. People like myself, like Humza, like Anas and so many other candidates should be able to take part in this process."