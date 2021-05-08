Scottish election 2021: SNP closes in on win but majority hangs in balance
- Published
The SNP is closing in on a fourth consecutive victory in the Scottish election, but its hopes of winning an overall majority remain in the balance.
Counting is continuing, with 19 constituency and all 56 regional list seats still to be declared.
The SNP has won 45 seats so far, with the Liberal Democrats on four, the Conservatives three and Labour two.
Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice said it was unlikely but not impossible for the SNP to win a majority.
But senior Scottish Conservative figures, including former Scottish Secretary David Mundell, have told BBC Scotland they believe the party will end up winning the 65 seats it needs because it has done better than expected on the regional lists.
The Scottish voting system was specifically designed to prevent any one party having a majority in the 129-seat parliament - although the SNP did manage to do so in the 2011 election.
The SNP, which formed a minority government after the last election in 2016, believes winning another another majority would further strengthen its calls for a second referendum on Scottish independence to be held.
Regardless of whether the party wins a majority by itself, there will definitely be another pro-independence majority in the parliament once the Scottish Greens have their seats allocated through the regional list system
However, the Alba Party - which was formed by former SNP leader and first minister Alex Salmond - is not expected to win any seats.
And it is not yet clear whether a majority of voters backed pro-independence or pro-UK parties in the election, which was held on Thursday.
Click or tap to explore results
Sir John said the SNP's chance of winning a majority now rests on the outcome of just a handful of seats.
He said: "The party needs to win Aberdeenshire West where the Conservatives are defending a small majority, but where if it follows the pattern of other marginal seats the Tories may profit from tactical voting.
"They then need either to win Galloway, another Tory-held marginal, or to win a list seat in the South of Scotland. Neither of these currently looks probable.
"At the same time, the SNP need to pick up a list seat in the Highlands, for which their prospects are somewhat brighter."
There's lots of talk about a second independence referendum, but is it possible it will all calm down after this vote?
Boris Johnson has told The Daily Telegraph there shouldn't be one "in the current context".
Ironically, that's more or less the same position the SNP takes. They want an independence referendum in the next five years, but not until the pandemic is over. That timeframe is relatively vague and any referendum talks could be years away.
So the SNP may not actually approach the UK government on the referendum issue for some time.
It's arguably in the interests of all the parties in Scotland to raise the referendum issue during a campaign - it fires up many of their voters.
But is it possible the talk of indyref2 could go away (at least amongst the politicians) for a while once the new MSPs take up their seats at Holyrood?
The SNP won two seats from Labour and one from the Conservatives in the constituency results that were declared on Friday.
But those wins could cause the party to lose seats on the regional list, which would effectively cancel out the gains it has made.
No other seats have so far changed hands after Thursday's vote, which saw what is expected to be a record turnout for a Scottish Parliament election despite the Covid pandemic.
The SNP has pledged to push forward with legislation for a second Scottish independence referendum and have said they could go to the courts if the UK government attempts to block it.
Ms Sturgeon has also said she will not hold an illegal wildcat vote on the issue, arguing that it would not actually lead to Scotland becoming independent because the result would not be recognised by the UK government or the international community.
And she has stressed that she would only want a referendum to be held once the pandemic is over.
Opinion polls suggest that voters are essentially split 50-50 on the question of whether Scotland should be an independent country.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it would be "irresponsible and reckless" to hold a referendum right now.
He told the Daily Telegraph: "I listened to the Scottish election carefully. My impression was that they [the SNP] moved away from the idea of a referendum, and I think very wisely.
"I don't think this is anything like the time to have more constitutional wrangling, to be talking about ripping our country apart, when actually people want to heal our economy and bounce forward together. That's what people want."
Deputy First minister John Swinney told BBC Breakfast that his party will push ahead with its plans if there is a pro-independence majority once all of the votes have been counted.
Mr Swinney, who held his Perthshire North seat for the SNP, said: "We've said we will take forward legislation to have a legal referendum - we already have put in place some of the legislative arrangements for that process.
"We will embark on such an agenda should there be a majority for such a proposition in the Scottish Parliament."
SIGN UP FOR SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage