Scottish election results 2021: Labour increase majority in Dumbarton
- Published
Scottish Labour's Jackie Baillie has held onto what was Scotland's most marginal constituency.
She increased her majority in her Dumbarton constituency from 109 votes in 2016 to 1,483 on Thursday.
Ms Baillie, who is Labour's deputy leader, won 17,825 votes, followed by 16,342 for the SNP's Tony Giugliano. The Tories came third, with 3,205.
There was a swing of of 1.8% from the SNP to Labour, and a turnout of 68.3%. Ms Baillie's majority is now 3.9%.
Speaking after the result, Ms Baillie said to her it was clear what voters in the constituency wanted: "You want a recovery, not a referendum. You want us to prioritise your jobs, the economy, the NHS.
"You want us to make sure that our kids at school have all the opportunities they deserve. I pledge to you that I will do that in this next parliament."
Ms Baillie was elected to Holyrood in 1999, and summed up her address by saying, "Thank you very much, six in a row!" in reference to the six elections she has won.
Polling expert Prof Sir John Curtice said the result made it unlikely that the SNP would achieve an overall majority.
He added: "Her success looks as though it has been assisted by a squeeze on the third place Conservatives.
"Unionist tactical voting seems to have played a key role in denying the SNP their majority in this election."
