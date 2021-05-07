Scottish election 2021: SNP's Angus Robertson takes Ruth Davidson's former seat
- Published
The SNP have won the seat which had been held by former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson.
The Edinburgh Central constituency was taken by the SNP's former Westminster leader Angus Robertson.
Mr Robertson overturned a Conservative majority of 610 in the seat. He won 16,276 votes, giving him a 4,732 majority over the Tories' Scott Douglas.
Ms Davidson was not seeking re-election to Holyrood.
Instead, she plans to take up a seat in the House of Lords.
Speaking after taking the Edinburgh Central seat, Mr Robertson said: "In this most European of capital cities, people have resoundingly rejected the party of Brexit and Boris Johnson.
"The public has rejected all of the parties that want to block an independence referendum."
He added: "This result is an emphatic and an unparalleled victory for the SNP in Edinburgh Central.
"We have just won the seat of the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives and recorded the best ever SNP result."
He said voters had said "Scotland's future should be in Scotland's hands".
Ms Davidson announced in August 2020 that she was standing down as Tory leader after eight years in the role.
Since MP Douglas Ross was elected as the party's leader, she has stood in for him during First Minister's Questions at Holyrood.
Mr Ross is hoping to be elected to the Scottish Parliament in the election.
Do you have a question about the Scottish Parliament election? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.