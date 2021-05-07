Scottish election 2021: Humza Yousaf confronted by Liberal Party members
- Published
SNP candidate Humza Yousaf has been involved in a confrontation with Liberal Party members wearing yellow stars at a Glasgow election count.
Derek Jackson and others - who are not affiliated with the Liberal Democrats - questioned Mr Yousaf about the treatment of women and children in Pakistan.
Police arrived at the scene and they were asked to leave the count.
Mr Yousaf accused the group of targeting ethnic minorities.
The Liberal Party are one of the smallest in Scotland, standing one candidate in the Holyrood election.
The men were seen at the Emirates Arena count wearing yellow stars with the phrase "unvax", as well as repeatedly making saluting gestures.
Following the incident, Mr Yousaf tweeted: "Twice these cretins have approached me, targeting ethnic minority candidates demanding we apologise for things going on in Pakistan.
"Always said voices of good outweigh the bad. When these numbskulls started, people of all political parties joined with me to tell them to jog on."
The BBC has approached the Liberal Party for comment on the incident.
According to the Daily Record, Mr Jackson said the act was a "parody" of the controversial Hate Crime Bill which MSPs passed in March.
It comes after Nicola Sturgeon was involved in a tense confrontation with a far-right candidate as she visited a polling station in the south of Glasgow on Thursday.
The SNP leader was praised on social media for how she handled an approach from a former deputy leader of Britain First.
Jayda Fransen accused Ms Sturgeon of "flooding" the country with immigrants.
Footage posted online showed the first minister call Ms Fransen "a fascist and a racist".
