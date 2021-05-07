BBC News

Scottish election 2021: Pictures from the count

image captionA staff member empties the ballot box at a count in Glasgow to get counting started this morning
image captionCounting got under way in East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire at 09:00
image captionAs part of this year's count, extra precautions have been put in place to prevent the spread of Covid, with bottles of hand sanitiser being handed out in Glasgow.
image captionEach counter has been placed in front of a shield to reduce transmission of coronavirus
image captionScottish Conservatives leader arrived at the count in Elgin
image captionA busy scene at the count for Edinburgh Central
image captionAlba party leader Alex Salmond watched counters getting ready to begin in Aberdeen
image captionScottish Greens co-leader gave a thumbs-up at a count in Glasgow

