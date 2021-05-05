Scottish election 2021: Last day of campaigning

Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University, told BBC Radio Scotland that of all the straw polls that have come out in the last 24 hours, the most optimistic prediction is that Alex Salmond's Alba Party could win 4% of the vote. It is possible this may give the former first minister's party one seat, but as Sir John explains, the crucial benchmark is 6%. "Once you get to 6%, you can anticipate picking up a seat at least in the majority of regions, but [Alba] seem to be well short of that. So unless the polls are badly out, it doesn't look terribly likely that Alba are going to ensure a significant addition to the total number of pro-independence MSPs in the next parliament." Read more of Sir John's analysis here.