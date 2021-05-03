Scottish election 2021: Scottish Labour pledge catch-up tutoring
- Published
Scottish Labour has pledged to offer catch-up tutoring to every pupil in Scotland.
Leader Anas Sarwar said educational standards had fallen under the SNP, with promises of closing the attainment gap turning out to be "empty".
He said his party would focus on improving education to avoid "another lost generation" of children.
Scottish Labour's aim was to make Scotland "a world leader in education again", Mr Sarwar added.
The party's education plan includes giving free access to sport, outdoor activities, arts and culture to every young person over the summer.
Mr Sarwar said: "We need a Scottish Labour opposition at Holyrood, standing up for the young people of Scotland and keeping the first minister's eye on the ball.
"We can't afford to gamble with the futures of the children of Scotland. On Thursday, vote for a better future for our young people - use both your votes for Labour."
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, the Scottish Greens have prioritised a "green recovery" for the pandemic, led by small businesses and social enterprises.
Co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater have visited artists collective Made in Stirling to discuss their plans.
Mr Harvie said: "A green recovery means moving on from a broken economy that left whole communities behind. We can breathe new life into our town centres. Our future depends on it."
Ms Slater said: "Every single voter in Scotland has the choice to vote green. The climate science is clear, we need to act now, and with more Scottish Green MSPs Scotland can lead the way, but only if we vote like our future depends on it on Thursday."
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said they want to "build bridges" and make sure parliament isn't dominated by "arguments".
Leader Willie Rennie said he didn't want the next five years to feature discussions about borders, currencies or a timeline for another independence referendum.
On a trip to Edinburgh Zoo, he said: "The pandemic has torn through our lives. We owe it to every family who has lost someone and every child who has missed out on education to try to bring the country back together and focus on the recovery.
"I want to build bridges to rebuild Scotland.
"If voters elect Liberal Democrat MSPs on Thursday we can make sure that the next five years are focused on recovery, not division."
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in Scotland, is registered to vote and aged 16 or over on 6 May is eligible. You can register to vote online.
Meanwhile, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland needs "serious leadership" as restrictions are set to be eased.
Following the election, the first major decision of the new Scottish government would be to approve planned changes to coronavirus rules which come into force on 17 May.
The changes, which will see Scotland move to Level two, include allowing four people from two households to meet indoors for the first time since last year.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I am ready to get down to work, backed by a strong SNP government, to do what I can to get Scotland through the pandemic and into recovery.
"By voting SNP in the constituency vote on Thursday and SNP on the regional vote on Thursday we can protect the progress we have made and ensure a strong, experienced government to keep Scotland on the right track."
The Scottish Conservatives have called on voters to use their peach-coloured ballot papers, which decide which list MSPs are elected, to vote for the party.
Leader Douglas Ross has been urging supporters to stop an SNP majority, stop another independence referendum and focus on rebuilding Scotland.
He said: "The UK furlough scheme is protecting Scottish jobs and the UK vaccine scheme is tackling the health crisis.
Now more than ever, we need to stick together and focus on protecting jobs and rebuilding Scotland's economy using the firm foundations of the United Kingdom.
The only way to guarantee that we stop indyref2 is by pro-UK voters lending their peach party list votes to the Scottish Conservatives, even if it's just this once."
