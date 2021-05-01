Scottish election 2021: Douglas Ross joins social media boycott
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross has called on social media giants to do more to tackle online abuse.
Mr Ross, a football referee, said he had joined the social media boycott until Monday.
The aim is to send a message to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram that they need to take stronger action against discrimination.
"This campaign has united the football and the wider sports community," he said.
"Across the usual divides, teams and organisations have come together to take a stand.
"In the last Old Firm game, we saw Celtic players stand alongside Glen Kamara after the appalling abuse he suffered and I'm sure that will continue in Sunday's game and in the future."
He added: "There is a firm consensus across our game that the social media giants need to step up and do more to tackle online abuse. Just this week we heard from David Cox and Marvin Bartley about how devastating it can be for people's mental health.
"It will only change if we all call it out, and I'm pleased to be able to play my small part in doing so."
Mr Ross was on the campaign trail with the party's Renfrewshire South candidate, Derek Stillie, the ex-Aberdeen, Dunfermline and Dundee United goalkeeper.
A social media boycott started on Friday afternoon as athletes, clubs and governing bodies from a range of sports joined forces to send a message that online abuse will not be tolerated.
All those involved - including broadcasters and sponsors with links to sport - have proposed a near-total blackout on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels until 23:59 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar has called on the SNP to act to avoid a "summer of discontent" after council workers voted to reject a 2% pay offer.
Unison members have voted by 88% against the Cosla deal and by 74% to back taking industrial action up to and including strikes.
The Scottish Labour leader said the 2% deal failed to recognise the rising cost of living.
"The SNP's chronic underfunding of local government has put our vital services at risk and stalls our communities' recovery," he said.
"These workers have gone above and beyond on the frontlines of this crisis - their pay offer should reflect that."
In Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon was promising a campaign "brimming with optimism" from the SNP.
The First Minister and SNP leader has launched two campaign buses - urging Scots to give both their votes on Thursday to her party.
All parties are pushing hard to pick up additional seats via the regional list section of the ballot.
Ms Sturgeon appealed for people to vote for her to provide the "experienced leadership and serious government" which she will say is needed "to keep Scotland safe at this crucial time".
She said a government led by her could build a recovery that would "make future generations proud".
She also stressed that Scots should have "the right to decide their own future" with a second vote on independence.
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
The Scottish Greens have pledged to strengthen protections for wildlife, claiming Scotland is facing a "nature emergency".
The party says current protections have failed or are poorly enforced which over the last year has seen beavers declared a protected species and birds of prey continue to disappear.
The party's manifesto pledges to review the priorities of Nature.Scot and other agencies.
This would include strengthening licensing, ending bloodsports, banning traps such as snares and delivering a fully-resourced Wildlife Crime Investigations Unit in Police Scotland.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said: "With one in nine species at risk, Scotland is in a nature emergency. It's time we took protection of our wildlife seriously, before it's too late."
Meanwhile, Willie Rennie has claimed the Scottish Liberal Democrats are the only party that have a track record of gaining seats in Scotland and can help stop a second independence referendum.
Mr Rennie said the gains that Liberal Democrats make next Thursday would change the balance of the Scottish Parliament, take the referendum off the table for five years and prioritise the recovery.
He said: "We were the only party to gain a constituency from the SNP at the 2019 UK election. The Liberal Democrats have gained seats in the last four elections in Scotland. We are the only party that can say that.
"The gains that Liberal Democrats make next Thursday will change the balance of the parliament, take the referendum off the table for five years and put the recovery first."
