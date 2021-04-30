Scottish election 2021: Daily update
Here are five things you need to know about the Scottish Parliament election campaign today.
1. Climate change, the NHS and indyref2
The larger parties highlighted a range of issues as the last full week of campaigning drew to a close. Nicola Sturgeon insisted the SNP is the only party with "a serious plan to protect our NHS and support our economy". Anas Sarwar argued only Scottish Labour's NHS recovery plan would clear the backlog in cancer treatment. The Scottish Greens stressed the need for urgent action on the climate while campaigning near the venue which will host the COP26 UN summit. Both Willie Rennie for the Lib Dems and Douglas Ross for the Conservatives said their parties would aim to stop a second independence referendum.
2. The Scots who don't vote
Politicians insist that the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May could be one of the most important in the county's history. But on average, almost half of the electorate don't actually vote in these polls. They're billed as big moments in Scotland's political life, but the average turnout for the five Holyrood contests since 1999 has been just 53%. So who are the "silent Scots" who don't use their vote in Scottish Parliament elections?Political correspondent Philip Sim takes a look at what's holding some people back from voting.
3. What are the parties' policies on young people's mental health?
James from Edinburgh asked what the parties will do for young people suffering poor mental health. BBC Scotland health correspondent Lisa Summers says all the parties plan to improve services and have made pledges on how much will be spent. However, experts say the real challenge will be finding the staff to deliver the services. There are already shortages of psychiatrists and mental health specialists, and it will take time to train more. They say there is a need to rethink how mental health services are delivered and so will welcome an emphasis on improving community support. You can read more here.
4. When are postal votes counted?
No votes can be counted before the polls close at 22:00 on 6 May - and that includes votes cast by post or in person. Postal vote envelopes can be opened ahead of the count to check the signature and date of birth on the postal voting statement. But ballot papers are kept face down throughout and it is illegal to try find out or communicate how any vote has been cast. Postal vote opening sessions are done in full view of the agents appointed by candidates and political parties. Find out more here.
5. Pictures from the campaign trail
