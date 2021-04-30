Scottish election 2021: Daily update

James from Edinburgh asked what the parties will do for young people suffering poor mental health. BBC Scotland health correspondent Lisa Summers says all the parties plan to improve services and have made pledges on how much will be spent. However, experts say the real challenge will be finding the staff to deliver the services. There are already shortages of psychiatrists and mental health specialists, and it will take time to train more. They say there is a need to rethink how mental health services are delivered and so will welcome an emphasis on improving community support. You can read more here.