Scottish election 2021: One week to polling day
Here are five things you need to know about the Scottish Parliament election campaign today. We'll have more regular updates tomorrow.
1. One week to go to polling day
With the Holyrood election now only one week away, the main parties were keen to reinforce their key messages on Thursday. Nicola Sturgeon announced her plans for the first 100 days of government if the SNP regains power. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar appealed for regional list votes to build "a fairer and stronger Scotland", while the Scottish Conservatives urged people to make the "anti-referendum, pro-UK majority in Scotland count". The Scottish Greens called for free bus travel for young people to be extended to cover rail and ferry journeys, while Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie was "optimistic" of gaining more MSPs, who he said would bid to block indyref2.
2. 'Increasingly fierce' competition for list votes
BBC Scotland political correspondent Philip Sim says the election increasingly feels like a contest for regional list votes. Labour, who have few obvious target seats among the constituencies, unveiled a campaign bus mocked up to resemble a peach ballot paper. The Conservatives are also pouring their efforts into tying down the "party vote". Meanwhile, the SNP - which won the lion's share of constituencies in 2016 - is more concerned with its "both votes SNP" strategy than ever before, given fresh competition from the likes of the Alba Party for regional votes. Read more from Phil here.
3. Scot Squad chief questions political leaders
Scot Squad chief Cameron Miekelson, from the BBC Scotland comedy show, has grilled party leaders ahead of the Scottish election. You can watch Scot Squad: The Chief Does Democracy on the BBC Scotland channel at 22:00 tonight, and afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.
4. Air traffic controllers ease industrial action to deliver votes
Air traffic controllers employed by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited say they will ease their industrial action next week so votes can be counted. Members of the Prospect trade union are currently in dispute with their employer over plans to centralise air traffic control services in Inverness. The union said staff did not want to "impede the delivery of democracy", so an overtime ban will be lifted to allow votes to be transported once the polls are closed.
5. A day for children, bikes and speeches
Here is a selection of pictures from today's campaigning.
