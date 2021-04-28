BBC News

Scottish election 2021: NHS, independence and a 'Covid minister'

Published
Related Topics

Here are five things you need to know about the Scottish Parliament election campaign today. We'll have more regular updates tomorrow.

1. NHS, independence and refugees

image copyrightPA Media

Issues highlighted by the main parties on Wednesday ranged from the economic impact of independence to refugee families being taken from their homes. Nicola Sturgeon said voting for the SNP would keep the NHS "out of Boris Johnson's hands", while Anas Sarwar said only a vote for Scottish Labour would help protect Scotland's vital services. The Scottish Conservatives argued the economic case for Scottish independence was "weaker than ever", and the Scottish Liberal Democrats proposed the next government should have a "coronavirus recovery minister". Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie condemned dawn raids in Glasgow where refugee families have been placed in detention centres.

2. Former PM Blair enters independence debate

image copyrightPA Media

Former prime minister Tony Blair told ITV news he doubted the people of Scotland wanted another independence referendum - even if the SNP wins a majority at next week's Holyrood election. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has argued a majority of pro-independence MSPs would provide a mandate for another referendum, with the SNP's prospects of winning an overall majority "on a knife-edge" according to polling guru Sir John Curtice. Former Labour leader Mr Blair, who was PM when the Scottish parliament was created in 1999, said he "frankly doubts" that people want to go through the "disruption" of another independence campaign, but that "it becomes more difficult over time if opinion looks as if it's fixed".

  • You can read analysis on that interview from our political correspondent Andrew Kerr

3. What issues are important to young voters?

In recent years Scotland has seen a high level of political engagement among its citizens. Almost 19 out of 20 people felt it was important to vote in Holyrood elections in 2019, an increase of 15% since 2004 - and according to Scottish government data, that rise was partly driven by young people. Now with the pressures of the pandemic it perhaps comes as no surprise that party manifestos have been littered with policies designed to restore education, improve mental health and create job opportunities for people aged 16-24. So what issues matter to young voters? The BBC spoke to five people under the age of 30 to hear what might influence their vote.

4. Scones, bookshops...and circus training

image copyrightGetty Images

The leaders of Scotland's five larger parties were asked which sort of business they would like to start in a life after politics, in a series of interviews conducted by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB). Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said he'd like to supply baked goods to the hospitality industry. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would be keen to establish an international political campaign group. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she'd like to set up a bookshop. Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie would open a corner shop or environmental charity. Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said she already had a plan to set up an aerial training venue for circus arts.

5. A dog day in the campaign

Here is a selection of pictures from today's campaigning.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionWillie Rennie played with Daisy, an English bull terrier, during a visit to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home
image copyrightPA Media
image captionFlower power? Nicola Sturgeon visited Rouken Glen Garden Centre in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire
image copyrightPA Media
image captionDouglas Ross got a lesson in glass engraving at Glencairn Crystal Studio in East Kilbride

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 22, 2021, 12:27 GMT

SIGN UP FOR SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage

Related Topics