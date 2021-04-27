Scottish election 2021: Independence, Covid recovery and the 'Boris effect'
Here are five things you need to know about the Scottish Parliament election campaign today. We'll have more regular updates tomorrow.
1. Independence, recovery and national parks
After Monday's focus on the opening up of Scotland's economy, independence and Covid recovery were among the issues highlighted by the main parties on Tuesday. The Scottish Conservatives urged voters to use their list vote to stop an SNP majority and avoid "wasting any more time" on another referendum, while Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie warned there could be five more years of "freaky arguments" over independence. Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon argued that the SNP is the only party with the experience to lead Scotland through the pandemic and into recovery, while Anas Sarwar said only Scottish Labour's education plan will keep the parliament focused on recovery for children and young people. The Scottish Greens unveiled plans to create at least two new national parks within five years.
2. Will the 'Boris effect' have an impact?
BBC Scotland political correspondent Philip Sim has been considering whether the controversy surrounding Boris Johnson could have an impact on the Scottish election. The prime minister is extremely unlikely to appear in Scotland and polling has suggested a campaign visit would probably harm Tory chances more than it would help them. One party clearly does view Mr Johnson as an electoral asset, though: the SNP. Read more from Phil here.
3. Which parties - if any - have momentum?
Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University, has been looking at where the parties stand ahead of next week's election. He says that none of the main parties have developed any discernible momentum so far. But even quite small movements over the coming week could make an important difference to the outcome.
4. Education, education, education
BBC Scotland education correspondent Lucy Whyte says there are three main questions which keep coming up when she speaks to pupils, parents and teachers about the future for schools. How will pupils catch up after the Covid pandemic? Will more teachers be hired? And will there be exams in the future? She has examined the larger parties' stances on these issues as part of our campaign round-up today.
5. A day for brollies, bookshops... and child's play
Here are some of the best pictures from the campaign trail today.
