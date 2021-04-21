Scottish election 2021: Alba 'only party taking independence seriously'
- Published
Alex Salmond has insisted that his Alba Party is the only one taking Scottish independence seriously as he launched its election manifesto.
The former first minister and SNP leader launched the party last month with the aim of helping to secure a pro-independence "supermajority".
He said Alba had a "proper plan to deliver independence".
But he said it was not a one-issue party, with the manifesto setting out policies in other key areas.
In his foreword to the manifesto, Mr Salmond said it contained "the most ambitious and profound economic recovery agenda revealed by a political party in Scotland so far".
He added: "It certainly represents the strongest commitment to women's rights.
"And without doubt, it is the one manifesto which is taking Scottish independence seriously with a proper plan on how to deliver independence for Scotland through a referendum (or another agreed democratic test)".
SIGN UP FOR SCOTLAND ALERTS: Get extra updates on BBC election coverage
Mr Salmond said his party was ready to fight that referendum, but was also "properly prepared to build the Scotland its people deserve when we win such a referendum".
Alba is not fielding any constituency candidates, but hopes to win seats in the regional lists - largely by picking up second votes from SNP supporters.
Mr Salmond stressed that Alba was not standing to become a government - but wanted to "be in a position to push a government further than it would otherwise go".
He added: "With this manifesto, everyone can see the direction in which we hope to urge Scotland as we shake things up over the next five years."
SCOTLAND'S ELECTION: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across Scotland will vote to elect 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the government. Find out more here.
What powers do they have? MSPs pass laws on aspects of life in Scotland such as health, education and transport - and have some powers over tax and welfare benefits.
The manifesto says that Alba would be "the independence movement's voice in parliament to make sure no more cans are kicked down the road".
And it pledges to work with all parties who are showing "the necessary urgency" - but will exert "intense pressure on any which do not".
It calls on the next Scottish government to immediately begin negotiations with the UK government on both the delivery of a referendum and the terms of independence.
It says a National Commission for Scotland's independence should be established to "build a robust and fully-formed plan for how an independent Scotland will be built - and to make sure the independence movement is equipped with strong, convincing arguments to each and every question it will be asked".
If the UK government refuses to grant formal consent for a referendum through a Section 30 order, then the Scottish government must "pass a Referendum Bill with urgency and be ready to fight it through the courts if need be".
The manifesto also proposes using "diplomatic pressure and international legal action, and the mobilisation of the Scottish people through popular and peaceful demonstration and direct action" to help secure a referendum.
It says preparations should be made for a Scottish central bank and a new currency to be put in place "as soon as possible" once the country becomes independent.
This would involve running a "dual currency" for a period of time, the manifesto says, with Sterling still an accepted denomination.
And it says Scotland should join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which it says would give it admission to the European Economic Area while maintaining the Common Travel Area and potentially a customs union with the rest of the UK.
The manifesto states: "This would serve as either an interim position from which to negotiate EU membership or a long-term proposal, depending on the view of the Scottish people."
Among the manifesto's other key pledges are:
- A written constitution for an independent Scotland
- Free school breakfasts and lunches for nursery, primary and secondary pupils using "high-quality Scottish produce centrally purchased with menus devised by leading Scottish chefs and nutritionists"
- The creation of a Scottish National Renewables Corporation to finance the transition from a carbon-based economy
- Mobilising capital through the Scottish National Investment Bank to finance socially-rented housing and other key infrastructure projects
- A Citizens Assembly to "reconcile the search for equality with the hard-won rights of women"
Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Salmond's successor as both first minister and SNP leader, has previously accused him of potentially putting people off independence by attempting to "bulldoze" rather than persuade those who need to be won over.
The pair have been embroiled in a bitter war of words over the Scottish government's botched handling of sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.
Ms Sturgeon has also said she still has concerns about Mr Salmond's personal conduct, despite a High Court jury clearing him of all of the charges against him last year, and has warned that there are "no shortcuts" to independence.
Mr Salmond has also been accused of attempting to "game" the Holyrood system, with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar claiming that his attempt at a political comeback was driven by "revenge".
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has dismissed Alba as "flag-waving ultra-nationalists" who would be entirely focused on a referendum rather than recovery from Covid if they were to win seats at Holyrood.
Willie Rennie, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has predicted that the "steady decline in support for independence" in recent polls would continue as people grew weary of constant arguing between "different factions of the nationalist movement".
And the pro-independence Scottish Greens have said they would not work in a coalition that included Alba, with co-leader Lorna Slater claiming that the new party had been "thrown together by a disgruntled ex-first minister as part of his vendetta against our first minister".
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- CANDIDATES: Who can I vote for in my area?
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign