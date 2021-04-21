SNP MP Patricia Gibson faces sexual harassment claim
- Published
An SNP MP is facing allegations of sexual harassment.
Patricia Gibson has denied claims of inappropriate behaviour, which she told The Scottish Sun were "malicious" and "without any foundation".
It is understood a complaint against the MP was made in March.
The SNP said individuals were entitled to have complaints dealt with confidentially and it would be inappropriate to comment further.
Ms Gibson has been the MP for North Ayrshire and Arran since 2015.
In a recent reshuffle, she became the SNP's spokesperson for housing, communities and local government.
The allegation comes a month after the SNP's chief whip in the House of Commons, Patrick Grady, stepped aside while the party investigated a sexual harassment complaint against him.
The party said it had received a formal complaint against Mr Grady and that "due process" would take place.
The formal complaint against Mr Grady relates to an alleged incident in 2016.
Mr Grady, the MP for Glasgow North since 2015, became his party's chief whip in June 2017.