Scottish election 2021: Liberal Democrat manifesto pledges to 'put recovery first'
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have launched their Holyrood election manifesto with a pledge to prioritise the recovery from the Covid pandemic.
Party leader Willie Rennie said another independence referendum would "drag the country down" during the worst health and economic crisis in a century.
He said the Lib Dems would instead focus on jobs, mental health, the NHS, schools and the climate crisis.
The party also said it was confident of winning seats from the SNP on 6 May.
The manifesto again puts a heavy focus on mental health, which has been a key issue for the Liberal Democrats in recent elections.
The party's plan includes training more mental health specialists for community centres, hospitals, workplaces and schools, and ensuring that 15% of new health spending is on mental health.
It also proposes an urgent action plan to put help the NHS recover after the pandemic, with a wider range of specialists, diagnosis and treatment in local communities.
The manifesto also includes an "education bounce back" plan, which the party says would address the "public anger with the wide poverty-related attainment gap left by the SNP in education".
It calls for more in-class support for children who need it, alongside a guaranteed job for every teacher and an extension of free early learning and childcare to include two-year-olds.
There would be a renewed effort to raise literacy and numeracy standards., and children would have play-based education until the age of seven, based on the Nordic model.
The manifesto also says business needs greater certainty in the future after "years of division over referendums and the shock of the pandemic".
The party's policies include a job guarantee for every 16-24 year old, and a new Scottish Training Bonds scheme, worth up to £5,000, to help people change career.
High street businesses would be offered tax cuts to help them compete with online retailers.
The Liberal Democrats say they want to help give Scotland "the most diverse business culture in Europe", to encourage more women into business and to ensure the country is an "attractive place to live and work for people who come from the rest of the UK, the EU and elsewhere."
And the manifesto also sets out new steps to tackle the climate emergency, including creating a million warm homes with zero emissions in the next ten years, switching transport to electric power and restoring nature.
In his foreword to the manifesto, Mr Rennie said most people - regardless of their views on independence - would not want want a referendum to held in the wake of the worst health and economic crisis in a century.
He added: "Now is not the moment to carry on the poisonous and bitter battle between the SNP and the Conservatives and between the various factions of the nationalist movement, which is dragging Scotland down.
"People desperate for work, patients in our NHS and pupils in our schools can't be left to wait as politicians return to arguments over independence.
"People are desperate for a parliament that puts our differences on independence to one side and puts recovery first."
