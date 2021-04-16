Scottish election 2021: Scottish Lib Dem manifesto at-a-glance
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have unveiled their vision for Scotland ahead of the 6 May Holyrood election.
Below are the main policies from the party's manifesto. The full document can be found here.
Top priorities
- Put recovery from the pandemic first
- An education bounce back plan
- Train more mental health specialists for community centres, hospitals, workplaces and schools
- Tackle the climate emergency with a green jobs revolution
- Oppose a second independence referendum
Covid-19
- An urgent plan to put recovery first for the NHS
- Establish a clinical network to research and support Long Covid, as well as a study on the condition by Scotland's Chief Scientist Office
- A substantial programme of capital works in tourist areas to provide better car parking, electric charging points and signage to manage tourist numbers better
- Create and publicise a network of public toilets with waste and rubbish disposal points across Scotland
- Money for a new "Show Must Go On Fund" for the arts and cultural sectors
Independence
- Oppose a second independence referendum
- Work at a UK level to reform the UK to a federal future
- Pass legislation in which Westminster renounces the ability to unilaterally change the powers of the devolved parliaments across the UK or to pass laws in their areas of responsibility
Economy
- 2,000 paid graduate internships with small businesses
- A new fiscal framework to ensure local councils get a fair share of the budget
- New pay audits to ensure fair opportunities for people from ethnic minorities and disabled people
- Scottish workers given the best chance to manufacture offshore wind turbines
- Increase the range of jobs and careers available to people in rural areas, for example by establishing a network of community connection managers
Education
- A programme to help children bounce back in education including an expansion of outdoor learning, increased provision of school trips and new support assistants
- Play-based education until age seven based on the Nordic model
- The legal right to defer Primary 1 and have it replaced with funded early learning and childcare starting this August
- Every qualified teacher guaranteed a job with a minimum starting salary of £30,000, as well as a review of workloads and career opportunities for existing teachers
- End national testing of five-year-olds
- Bring in a new Armed Forces Pupil Premium, similar to a scheme in England, which gives children of service personnel extra mental health and pastoral support
NHS and care
- A bigger range of specialists, diagnosis and treatment in local communities
- A target of 15% of new health spending going to mental health and train more mental health specialists, including a grant of £5,000 for students undertaking counselling courses
- Treat drug abuse as a health problem rather than prosecuting those who experience it
- Promote preventative health to take the pressure off the NHS
- National standards and fair pay for all social care staff
EU relations
- Support a close relationship with Europe
- Keep pace with EU policy to keep open the option to rejoin the EU in the future
Environment
- Invest in low carbon heat networks
- Double the programmes to end fuel poverty
- Invest in new skills for a just transition from fossil fuel industry
- New national parks, and new woodlands close to where people live
- Replace air passenger duty with a frequent flyer levy with exemptions for Highlands and Islands connections
- Restore peatlands
Work and benefits
- Double the Scottish Child Payment to £20 per week
- Develop a system of Universal Basic Income
- A job guarantee for 16-24 year olds
- New £5,000 Scottish Training Bonds to help people change careers
Housing
- Move one million homes to zero emission heating - from mains gas to heat pumps - by 2030
- Build 60,000 affordable homes to help address homelessness
- Help to Renovate loans to bring derelict homes back into use
- Scale up investment in energy efficiency and low carbon heating with an initial five-year programme that will improve 80,000 homes per year
Transport
- Reopen railway lines and move away from fossil fuels on the network
- Give the public confidence in electric vehicles by progress towards a network of well-maintained rapid chargers
- Support active travel, making it easier to make safe journeys by bike or on foot
- Create single through-tickets and swipe cards that work for buses, trains and ferries across Scotland
- New local powers to integrate all forms of transport and to control local bus services
- Insist on a Fatal Accident Inquiry for each pedestrian death
Crime
- Increase the influence of communities over the way they are policed and support the police better, including the provision of mental health support workers
- Improve rehabilitation services for people leaving prison
- Remove criminal sanctions for abortions
- Reform Fatal Accident Inquiries to stop delays and learn lessons more quickly
- Establish a cross-party commission to recommend steps to prevent violence against women and girls in all its forms
- Providing screening tools and training for ADHD across police custody suites, courts, prison and probation services
