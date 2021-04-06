Scottish election 2021: Who can I vote for?
- Published
Related Topics
Voters will go to the polls on 6 May in the Scottish Parliament election.
Search below to find out which candidates are standing in your area.
The vote takes place on the same day as elections for the Welsh parliament; mayoral elections in 13 of England's biggest city areas; council elections across England; and Police and Crime Commissioner votes in England and Wales.
In Scotland, voters will choose 129 Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). The party that wins the most seats will form the Scottish government.
Anyone who lives in Scotland and is registered to vote is eligible, so long as they are aged 16 or over on the day of the election. You can register to vote online.
- BASICS: A really simple guide to the election
- POLICIES: Who should I vote for?
- POLLS: 'Intense battle' for every vote
- PODLITICAL: Updates from the campaign