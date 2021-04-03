Scottish election 2021: Greens set out 'different approach' to drug deaths
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has vowed to tackle Scotland's drug deaths as part of the party's election campaign.
She said Scotland needs a "completely different approach" and wants to treat the matter under public health rather than criminal justice.
Figures in December showed a record number of deaths from drug misuse in Scotland for the sixth year in row.
It led to Joe Fitzpatrick losing his job as public health minister.
The Scottish Greens said their manifesto would include proposals focussing on drop-in services and crisis centres for drug users.
This would include the introduction of safe drug consumption rooms - a policy which the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) urged governments to seriously consider in March.
The Scottish government had previously expressed support for the scheme, although the Misuse of Drugs Act is reserved to the UK government, which does not support the move.
In December, following the announcement of Scotland's drug death statistics, MSP Joe Fitzpatrick lost his job as public health minister and was replaced by Angela Constance - who took on the new role of full-time drugs minister.
The following month Nicola Sturgeon announced £250m in extra funding over five years to tackle the rising number of fatalities.
Ms Slater said there was an "urgent" need to address the harm associated with drugs and that current UK laws were "outdated".
She said: "Scotland has is a proud record of harm reduction, with things like the smoking ban, minimum unit pricing for alcohol and our approach to knife crime.
"Our approach to drugs must continue that tradition, and the need is urgent. That's why we support safe consumption and other measures to prevent deaths and focus on rehabilitation, so we don't clog up our prisons with victims."
Elsewhere on the campaign trail, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross outlined his party's plan to legislate "fair funding" for councils.
He said: "If councils had the same share of the Scottish budget as they got before the SNP came to power, essential local services would be a billion pounds better off.
"Local schools are not quite what they used to be, potholes expand in number and size, and bin collections are less frequent."
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie spoke on his party's plan to expand the mental health workforce and get more specialists in more locations.
On the £120m increase to the mental health budget, he said: "This is a serious intervention and should be the start of changes that mean there is no wrong door in the mental health system."
Meanwhile SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon revealed policies focussed on helping children and families through the pandemic, including a free laptop or device for every school pupil and £60m to renew every play park in Scotland.
She said: "After a year in which many children have not had access to a garden, this investment has never been more important. The last year has been incredibly tough for children and young people across Scotland."
And Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar's focus was on the country's recovery after the pandemic.
He said: "I've been in the job just over four weeks, I'll keep running for the next five weeks with a message of hope, of optimism, of unity.
"I do believe coming through this pandemic we can't go back to the old arguments. We've got to have a Parliament that works for people and focuses on that national recovery."
