Scottish election 2021: Deadline closes for candidates
The deadline has now passed for candidates wishing to stand in the Scottish Parliament election on 6 May.
Would-be MSPs needed to have submitted their nomination papers by 16:00 on Wednesday.
As expected, the SNP, Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats will stand in all 73 constituencies and the eight regions.
The Scottish Greens are expected to concentrate on the list system rather than constituency seats.
Candidate names and the parties they represent are being posted on the websites of Scotland's 32 councils which help with administration of elections.
The Scottish Parliament is made up of 129 elected members, one each from the 73 constituencies and a further 56 from the regional areas.
A particular focus in this election will be on those regional candidates.
In the 2016 poll the bulk of the wins for Scottish Conservative; Scottish Labour; Scottish Greens and Scottish Liberal Democrats came from lists.
Smaller parties
Those larger parties will be competing for votes once more alongside newer parties, including one led by a Scottish former first minister.
A week ago Alex Salmond launched the pro-independence Alba Party. It is not fielding anyone in constituency seats but it has 32 candidates standing in the eight regions.
Among them will be Mr Salmond and former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.
Pro-Union party, All For Unity, which was founded last year by former MP George Galloway is also expected to join the contest for regional seats.
The BBC news website will publish a full list of candidates in the coming days.
