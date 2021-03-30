Covid in Scotland: 'Stay at home' rule to end on Friday
- Published
Scotland's "stay at home" lockdown order will be lifted on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
People are being told to "stay local" and remain within their local authority boundaries for the next three weeks.
Hairdressers, garden centres, click and collect and homeware stores will be allowed to reopen from 5 April.
Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that shops, gyms and some indoor hospitality can reopen from 26 April, when the travel ban within Scotland will be lifted.
