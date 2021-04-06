BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: Glasgow regional candidates

Published

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Glasgow using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection is required to view this interactive. More information about these elections

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, the Hartlepool by-election, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) elections in England and Wales. There may be parish council elections or council by-elections where you are. Official candidate lists may be updated until after the close of nominations for each individual election - 1 April for Scotland and London, 9 April for Wales, English councils, mayors, PCCs and the Hartlepool by-election. Check your local council website for full details. Last updated: April 6, 2021, 13:16 GMT

Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know

Abolish the Scottish Parliament

James Dunsmore

Robert Pressley

Alba

Michelle Ferns

Ailsa Gray

Shahid Farooq

Lynn McMahon

All for Unity

Jean Mitchell

Ricky Morton

Christian McNeill

Khaleel Mohammed

Niall Fraser

Chris Creighton

Ian Mullholland

Community Party of Britain

Johnnie Hunter

Freedom Alliance

Carol Dobson

Mary Steven

Diane Hodge

David Mills

Roderick Nicoll

Stephen Lonsdale

Independent Green Voice

Alistair McConnachie

Reform UK

Andrew Macmillan

Jamie-Lee McMillan

Christina Macmillan

Kirsty Macmillan

Ellen Macmillan

Scottish Conservatives

Annie Wells

Sandesh Gulhane

Ade Aibinu

Thomas Kerr

Kyle Thornton

Lynne Nailon

Alix Mathieson

Scottish Family

William Neeson

Joshua Hall

John Laird

David Tortolano

Margaret Paterson

Scottish Greens

Patrick Harvie

Kim Long

Nadia Kanyange

Jon Molyneux

Dan Hutchison

Elaine Gallagher

Emma Cockburn

Anthony Carroll

Blair Anderson

Holly Bruce

Ellie Gomersall

Calum Mcintosh

Scottish Labour

Pauline McNeill

Anas Sarwar

Paul Sweeney

Pam Duncan-Glancy

James Kelly

Eva Murray

Craig Carson

Willie Docherty

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Carole Ford

Andrew Chamberlain

James Speirs

Nicholas Moohan

Sheila Thomson

Mark Simons

Joe McCauley

David McKenzie

Matthew Clark

Scottish Libertarian

Alan Findlay

Cameron Milne

Scottish National Party

Roza Salih

Nicola Sturgeon

Clare Haughey

Ivan McKee

Bill Kidd

Alex Kerr

Suzanne McLaughlin

Kaukab Stewart

Katy Loudon

Christina Cannon

Abdul Bostani

Scottish Renew

Ben Meechan

Andrea Kozlowski

Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Brian Smith

Sinead Daly

Oisin Duncan

Maddie Jamieson

Scottish Women's Equality

Ruth Wilkinson

Suzanne Martin

Esthi Thurston

Anna Nordahl

Social Democratic Party

Anthony McGinley

Robin Dudfield

Robert Malyn

Richard Cameron

The Reclaim Party

Leo Kearse

UKIP

Daryl Gardner

Chris Ho

Amanda Ranaghan

David Hanna

Individual regional candidate

Daniel Donaldson

Individual regional candidate

Craig Ross