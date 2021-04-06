BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: Lothian regional candidates

Published

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Lothian using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament

John Leckie

David Nichol

Alba

Kenneth MacAskill

Alexander Arthur

Christina Hendry

Irshad Ahmed

All for Unity

Charlotte Morley

Parvinder Singh

Alan Hogg

Andy Macaulay

David Hamilton

Mike Knox

Derek Clark

Animal Welfare

Vivienne Moir

Gavin Ridley

Communist Party of Britain

Matthew Waddell

Freedom Alliance

Jon Pullman

Cara Wase

Patricia McCann

Reform UK

Derek Winton

Mev Brown

Iain Morse

Lesley Macdonald

Scottish Conservatives

Miles Briggs

Sue Webber

Jeremy Balfour

Rebecca Fraser

Malcolm Offord

Scott Douglas

Gordon Lindhurst

Marie-Clair Munro

Graham Hutchison

Iain Whyte

Callum Laidlaw

Charles Kennedy

Scottish Family

Richard Lucas

Philip Holden

Norman Colville

Gareth Kirk

Amy Ireland

Scottish Greens

Alison Johnstone

Lorna Slater

Kate Nevens

Chas Booth

Steve Burgess

Alys Mumford

Emily Frood

Ben Parker

Elaine Taylor

Bill Wilson

Evelyn Weston

Alex Staniforth

Scottish Labour

Daniel Johnson

Sarah Boyack

Foysol Choudhury

Maddy Kirkman

Kirsteen Sullivan

Nick Ward

Frederick Hessler

Stephen Curran

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Alex Cole-Hamilton

Fred Mackintosh

Jill Reilly

Rebecca Bell

Sally Pattle

Fraser Graham

Caron Lindsay

Bruce Wilson

Charles Dundas

Scottish Libertarian

Tam Laird

Cameron Paterson

Scottish National Party

Graham Campbell

Angus Robertson

Fiona Hyslop

Ben Macpherson

Catriona MacDonald

Sarah Masson

Greg McCarra

Alison Dickie

Alex Orr

Andrew Ewen

Rob Connell

Scottish Renew

Heather Astbury

Anna Freemantle-Zee

Scottish Women's Equality

Emma Watt

David Renton

Lucy Hammond

Social Democratic

Alasdair Young

Neil Manson

Lawrence Edwards

UKIP

Donald Mackay

John Mumford

Steve Hollis

Kenneth Lowry

Individual regional candidate

Ashley Graczyk