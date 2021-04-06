BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: Mid Scotland and Fife regional candidates

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Mid Scotland and Fife using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know

Abolish the Scottish Parliament

Ian Mann

John Duff

Alba

Eva Comrie

Neale Hanvey

James Eadie

Stephanie Reilly

All for Unity

Linda Holt

Imam Manzoor Khan

Brian Henderson

Ian Stewart

James Glen

Graham Dawson

Michael Saint

Freedom Alliance

Lisa Brackenridge

Eren Sinclair

Stuart Cairns

Kathleen Elliot

Reform UK

Kenneth Morton

Victoria McCann

George Inglis

Alexander Black

Guy Addison

Karen Morton

Scottish Conservatives

Murdo Fraser

Liz Smith

Dean Lockhart

Alexander Stewart

Roz McCall

Angus Forbes

Rhona Metcalfe

Darren Watt

Moira Benny

Kathleen Leslie

David Macphee

Scottish Family

Donald Marshall

Stephen Saunders

Davina Saunders

Anil Alexander

George Carratt

Linda Mair

Paul Lynch

Scottish Greens

Mark Ruskell

Mags Hall

Marion Robertson

Fiona McOwan

Scott Rutherford

Jeroen van Leeuwen

Elspeth MacLachlan

Paul Vallot

Amy Smith

Craig McCutcheon

Scottish Labour

Claire Baker

Alex Rowley

Julie MacDougall

Craig Miller

Chris Kane

Ryan Smart

Ewan Dillon

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Willie Rennie

Peter Barrett

Aude Boubaker-Calder

Julia Brown

Jane Ann Liston

Fayzan Rehman

Aisha Mir

Scottish Libertarian

Calum Paul

George Morton

Scottish National Party

Stefan Hoggan-Radu

John Swinney

Keith Brown

Annabelle Ewing

Jim Fairlie

David Torrance

Ross Cunningham

Fiona Sarwar

Moraig Henderson

Lee Robb

Rosemary Hunter

Scottish Renew

Bruce Henderson

Stefan Diesing

UKIP

Lynda Davis

Douglas Watters

George Cormack

Edward McNally

Individual regional candidate

Mercy Kamanja

Individual regional candidate

Martin Keatings