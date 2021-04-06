Scottish Parliament election 2021: North East Scotland regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in North East Scotland using the list below.
Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.
Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
Callum Buchanan
Alba
Alex Salmond
Heather McLean
Brian Topping
Dot Jessiman
All For Unity
Arthur Keith
Scott Fenwick
Bobby Ferguson
Danielle Millar
Richard Kelbie
Ben Stones
John McPhee
Freedom Alliance
Kirsty Miller
Jason Duncan
Diane Mathieson
Sadie Cubitt
Independent Green Voice
Richard Tallach
Reform UK
John Cox
James Whitelaw
Greig Mair
Samantha Evans
Carol MacDonald
Renew
Colin McFadyen
Restore Scotland
David McHutchon
Ewan Gurr
Scottish Conservatives
Liam Kerr
Alexander Burnett
Douglas Lumsden
Maurice Golden
Tess White
Gillian Tebberen
Stewart Whyte
Mark Findlater
Harriet Cross
Philip Scott
Mason Mcllreavy
Alan Fakley
Scottish Family Party
David Bestwick
John Donaldson
William Strachan
George Arthur
Shehla Arthur
Scottish Greens
Maggie Chapman
Guy Ingerson
Rachel Shanks
Lewis Leòdhas
Sylvia Hardie
Peter Kennedy
Bradley Booth
Scottish Labour
Michael Marra
Mercedes Villalba
Barry Black
Lynn Thomson
Richard McCready
Georgia Strachan
Kamaal Bola
Heather Herbert
Owen Wright
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Rosemary Bruce
John Waddell
Ben Lawrie
Ian Yuill
Conrad Wood
Isobel Davidson
Alison Simpson
Michael Crichton
Scottish Libertarian Party
Bryce Hope
Scottish National Party
Fatima Joji
Christian Allard
Fergus Mutch
William Duff
Nadia El-Nakla
John Cooke
Lynne Short
Gillian Al-Samarai
Joshua Mennie
UKIP
Duncan Odgers
David Mackay
William Morren
Gerald Haddrell
Albert Emery
Kathleen Rowham
Independent
Geoffrey Farquharson
Independent
Laura Marshall