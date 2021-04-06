Scottish Parliament election 2021: Highlands and Islands regional candidates
- Published
Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Highlands and Islands using the list below.
Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.
Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party
Jack Malcolm
Alba
Kirk Torrance
Craig Berry
Josh Robertson
Judith Reid
All For Unity
Moira Ramage
Patricia Watson
Robbie Munro
Donald Boyd
Paul Burrows
Alastair Kennedy
Paul Bradburn
Freedom Alliance
Tina McCaffery
Emma Idzidowska
Phil Breed
Gary Cheesman
Anne McCloskey
Reform UK
Sandra Skinner
Arthur Durance
Kate Brownlie
Catherine Mount
Restore Scotland
Brian Nugent
Andrew Macdonald
Scottish Conservatives
Douglas Ross
Edward Mountain
Donald Cameron
Jamie Halcro Johnston
Tim Eagle
Ella Robertson McKay
Struan Mackie
Sam Bown
Gavin Berkenheger
Nick Tulloch
Scottish Family Party
Michael Willis
Philipp Tanzer
Shena McLelland
Sophie Hendry
Dolores Hughes
Scottish Greens
Ariane Burgess
Anne Thomas
Fabio Villani
Steve Sankey
Debra Nicolson
Sand Owsnett
Topher Dawson
Lisa Mead
Chris Ballance
Isabella Sumsion
Phyl Meyer
Luna Martin
Scottish Labour
Rhoda Grant
John Erskine
Marion Donaldson
Jo Kirby
Coilla Drake
Lewis Whyte
Shaun Fraser
Scottish Liberal Democrats
Alan Reid
Molly Nolan
Denis Rixson
William Sinclair
Sheila Ritchie
David Gregg
Neil Mitchison
Scottish Libertarian Party
Harry Christian
Calum Liptrot
Scottish National Party
Emma Roddick
Kate Forbes
Maree Todd
Fergus Ewing
Tom Wills
Mike MacKenzie
Robert Leslie
Rhiannon Spear
Jamie Szymkowiak
Qasim Hanif
Ken Gowans
Sarah Fanet
Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
Sean Robertson
Yolanda Piotrowicz
Luke Ivory
UKIP
Robert Stephenson
Robert Scorer
Michael Burger de Fremol
Duncan Geddes
Alan Breeze
Bryan Foster
Independent
Hazel Mansfield
Independent
Andy Wightman