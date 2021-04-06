BBC News

Scottish Parliament election 2021: Highlands and Islands regional candidates

Find out who's standing as a regional list candidate in the Scottish Parliament elections in Highlands and Islands using the list below.

Or use the postcode search box to find out who's standing in your constituency seat.

Note: This lookup covers national elections in Scotland and Wales, as well as council and mayoral elections in England and Police and Crime Commissioner elections in England and Wales.

Parties are listed in alphabetical order while the candidates are in the order they appear on the list for each party. If see a mistake in the listings below, please let us know.

Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party

Jack Malcolm

Alba

Kirk Torrance

Craig Berry

Josh Robertson

Judith Reid

All For Unity

Moira Ramage

Patricia Watson

Robbie Munro

Donald Boyd

Paul Burrows

Alastair Kennedy

Paul Bradburn

Freedom Alliance

Tina McCaffery

Emma Idzidowska

Phil Breed

Gary Cheesman

Anne McCloskey

Reform UK

Sandra Skinner

Arthur Durance

Kate Brownlie

Catherine Mount

Restore Scotland

Brian Nugent

Andrew Macdonald

Scottish Conservatives

Douglas Ross

Edward Mountain

Donald Cameron

Jamie Halcro Johnston

Tim Eagle

Ella Robertson McKay

Struan Mackie

Sam Bown

Gavin Berkenheger

Nick Tulloch

Scottish Family Party

Michael Willis

Philipp Tanzer

Shena McLelland

Sophie Hendry

Dolores Hughes

Scottish Greens

Ariane Burgess

Anne Thomas

Fabio Villani

Steve Sankey

Debra Nicolson

Sand Owsnett

Topher Dawson

Lisa Mead

Chris Ballance

Isabella Sumsion

Phyl Meyer

Luna Martin

Scottish Labour

Rhoda Grant

John Erskine

Marion Donaldson

Jo Kirby

Coilla Drake

Lewis Whyte

Shaun Fraser

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Alan Reid

Molly Nolan

Denis Rixson

William Sinclair

Sheila Ritchie

David Gregg

Neil Mitchison

Scottish Libertarian Party

Harry Christian

Calum Liptrot

Scottish National Party

Emma Roddick

Kate Forbes

Maree Todd

Fergus Ewing

Tom Wills

Mike MacKenzie

Robert Leslie

Rhiannon Spear

Jamie Szymkowiak

Qasim Hanif

Ken Gowans

Sarah Fanet

Scottish Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Sean Robertson

Yolanda Piotrowicz

Luke Ivory

UKIP

Robert Stephenson

Robert Scorer

Michael Burger de Fremol

Duncan Geddes

Alan Breeze

Bryan Foster

Independent

Hazel Mansfield

Independent

Andy Wightman