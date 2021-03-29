Holyrood 2021: Labour pledges mental health staff for all GP clinics
Scottish Labour has unveiled plans for "life-saving" mental health workers in every GP practice in Scotland.
Party leader Anas Sarwar announced the policy as he launched Labour's campaign for the Holyrood elections on 6 May.
A recent Mental Health Foundation study found 13% of people experienced distressing emotions last month - up from 10% during the first lockdown.
The Scottish Green Party has also promised to appoint a mental health worker for every doctor's surgery.
At the start of the first full week of campaigning Mr Sarwar said improving access to mental health treatment would be "front and centre" of Labour's recovery plan.
He explained: "We can't come through the collective trauma of Covid and go back to a system which fails people in need of life-saving mental health support.
"This election must be about delivering a national recovery plan that at its heart is about restoring our NHS."
Mr Sarwar, who succeeded Richard Leonard as Scottish Labour leader last month, said introducing mental health workers into GP clinics "could save countless lives" as well as help people rebuild their mental health after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The politician raised the issue at First Minister's Questions, saying nearly 25,000 calls to Scotland's mental health crisis support line had gone unanswered during the pandemic.
A Freedom of Information request showed that 133 calls went unanswered in March of last year, but in January 2021 the number was 5,452.
Scottish Labour's proposals for Scotland's NHS also includes a catch-up plan for cancer screenings by increasing staff and processing capacity to clear the backlog of appointments within a year. The party says there are 7,000 missing cancer diagnoses as a result of Covid.
Labour also wants to create a national care service to transform social care, a pay rise for NHS staff and pay for social carers to rise to £15 an hour.
Mr Sarwar added that restoring the NHS must be the priority for the next parliament and not "settling old scores".
'Difficult year for so many'
Scottish Greens have said its forthcoming manifesto would commit to;
- allocating 10% of frontline health spending on mental health by 2026
- investing an additional £161m into child and adolescent mental health services
- and "expand access" to services like cognitive behavioural therapy and social prescribing.
The party's co-leader Patrick Harvie said: "Just like physical health, everyone can have poor mental health at some point in their lives, and the pandemic has been a difficult year for so many. We've seen how important access to green space and the outdoors is to our wellbeing.
"The Scottish Greens will pursue an ambitious preventative agenda, but also invest in the treatments people often wait too long for."
An SNP spokesman said that the past year had seen an "immense strain" placed on mental health and support services.
He added that Scottish government had committed £16bn to the health budget including £1.1bn for mental health.
The spokesman said: "We recognise the role GP surgeries can play in supporting mental health and will set out proposals in our manifesto."
