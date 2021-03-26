What does Alex Salmond's new party mean for the election?
The return of Alex Salmond to the political fray will send a shockwave through the Holyrood election campaign.
Few would have imagined in the years that followed his defeat as an MP in the 2017 general election that Mr Salmond's comeback would be at the helm of a new party
He insists that Alba is not a threat to the SNP.
Mr Salmond believes that adding a bloc of Alba Party MSPs would create an independence "supermajority" at Holyrood.
The former first minister has no designs of going back into government, in a coalition or other formal agreement with the SNP.
He may hope his group could act a bit like a pressure group that has enough votes to bend the rest of parliament to its will, and hold First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's feet to the fire on a second independence referendum.
It remains to be seen if there is a public appetite for Mr Salmond's new vehicle.
But by running candidates across Scotland, it has the potential to change the nature of the race in more or less every seat - partly because of the way Scotland's voting system works.
Under that system, MSPs can be elected either as a representative of a constituency or from one of eight regions of Scotland.
In 2016, the SNP got the vast majority of its wins from the constituency contests - it had just four regional list MSPs.
The Scottish Greens stand primarily on the regional lists, and usually aim to sweep up the "second votes" of pro-independence types who vote SNP in their constituencies.
The party has put independence at the heart of its campaign for 2021, pledging that all of its MSPs in the next term will back a push for indyref2.
The likes of the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats will no doubt have watched Mr Salmond's announcement with popcorn in hand, hoping it will put a dent in the SNP's electoral juggernaut.
However, there are only so many list seats to go around - 56, to be precise - so even the unionist parties might be casting a nervous eye over the margins in some regions.
They too may already be adapting their messages for this reshaping of the political environment.
The emergence of a new party could have a huge impact on the debate as a whole, and on the questions posed each day - potentially recasting the whole campaign.
Nicola Sturgeon had hoped to spend this campaign talking about her pandemic leadership, and about her vision for independence - not Alex Salmond's.
Now, she may be doomed to the "Sturgeon vs Salmond" psychodrama of recent months dragging on for another six weeks.
One immediate example of how Mr Salmond may change the debate was when he was asked about a Scottish independence referendum at the Alba launch event, and mused about what other routes there may be to securing self-determination.
So already, on day one, there are questions there for Nicola Sturgeon about her strategy. She could now be asked to react to Mr Salmond's position, rather than dictating the debate on a topic which should really be home turf for her.
Mr Salmond also wants to move on from the questions of recent years about the government's mishandling of complaints against him and about the "malicious plot" he claims there was about him.
Several times at his launch event, he was asked about his own conduct. Each time he responded that there have been several court cases and judges, a jury - which acquitted him of charges of sexual assault in March 2020 - and a number of inquiries. And that should be the end of the matter.
However, the problem for politicians is that they cannot control the questions they are asked on the campaign trail.
Mr Salmond will not be able to make questions about his past behaviour and the events of the last three years simply go away. If he is to make a success of his new party, he needs to maintain convincing answers to them.
