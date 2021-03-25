Joanna Cherry 'taking time out' for health reasons
SNP MP Joanna Cherry is to step back from her public duties for health reasons.
The Westminster politician made the announcement on her Twitter account on Thursday.
She said that although she would not be working, her Edinburgh South West constituency office would continue to operate.
Controversy has surrounded Ms Cherry in recent months over her stance on transgender issues and women's rights.
She tweeted: "A wee personal announcement. I'm taking some time out for health reasons.
"My constituency office will continue to deal with all enquiries. I hope my privacy will be respected."
Earlier this year Ms Cherry, 55, said she had been subjected to an 18-month campaign of abuse due to her stance on transgender issues.
She was removed from her post as the SNP's justice and home affairs spokeswoman at Westminster in February. The party said this was due to "unacceptable behaviour", not because of her views.
As a QC, Ms Cherry played a leading role in successful legal battles with the UK government during the Brexit process to cancel the shutdown of parliament and to establish that cancelling Brexit was an option.