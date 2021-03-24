Alex Salmond to take Scottish government to court again
- Published
Alex Salmond is to take fresh legal action over the conduct of the Scottish government's top civil servant.
The former first minister said Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans had failed to take responsibility for the botched handling of harassment complaints against him.
He said he had instructed his lawyers to bring proceedings in the Court of Session.
Mr Salmond previously won a judicial review case against the government.
That case forced the government to pay Mr Salmond's legal fees of more than £500,000 after its investigation into complaints by two female civil servants was found to have been unlawful.
He said he would also be making a formal complaint to the police over the leaking of details of the allegations against him to the Daily Record newspaper.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she still has confidence in Ms Evans as permanent secretary, saying the government had "made a mistake in the course of trying to do the right thing".
On Tuesday, a Holyrood inquiry concluded that the government's handling of the two harassment complaints against Mr Salmond in 2018 was "seriously flawed".
In a statement, Mr Salmond said: "More than two years later, and despite the most damning condemnation from a committee in the history of the modern Scottish Parliament, the permanent secretary still refuses to accept real responsibility".
He said he had taken legal advice and would "shortly be instructing my lawyers to bring proceedings in the Court of Session arising as a direct result of the conduct of the permanent secretary".
Ms Sturgeon was pressed earlier in the day on why "no one has assumed responsibility" for the failings admitted by the government.
She told MSPs that she had "never shied away" from the fact a mistake was made, but said it was right that complaints were investigated and not "simply swept under the carpet".
She said: "What we must do now is put right the things that went wrong, so that mistakes are not made in the future. I deeply regret what happened, and I have apologised - and will continue to do so - to the women who were let down."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.