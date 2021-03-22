Sturgeon and Salmond: What are the key dates?

2 April: Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon meet at the first minister's Glasgow home. Mr Salmond tells his successor that he is being investigated under the procedure - showing her a letter from Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans - and says he intends to seek a process of mediation between himself and the complainers. He claims Ms Sturgeon "suggested that she would intervene in favour of mediation", but later changed her mind. The first minister insists this is not the case, but that she may have been "too gentle" in trying to let down "an old friend".