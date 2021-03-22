Nicola Sturgeon cleared of breaching ministerial code over Alex Salmond saga
Nicola Sturgeon has been cleared of breaching the ministerial code over her involvement in the Alex Salmond saga.
An independent inquiry by senior Irish lawyer James Hamilton had been examining whether the first minister misled parliament over what she knew and when.
Mr Hamilton said he was of the opinion that Ms Sturgeon had not breached any of the provisions of the code.
The code sets out the standards expected of government ministers.
The investigation examined allegations that Ms Sturgeon misled the Scottish Parliament over when she first learned about harassment complaints that had been made against Mr Salmond by two female civil servants.
It also looked at whether Ms Sturgeon should have recorded meetings she had with Mr Salmond and others in 2018.
Mr Hamilton's 61-page report concluded: "I am of the opinion that the first minister did not breach the provisions of the ministerial code in respect of any of these matters."
He added that Ms Sturgeon had given "an incomplete narrative events" to MSPs.
But he said he believed this was "the result of a genuine failure of recollection and was not deliberate".
Ms Sturgeon welcomed the findings, and said she had "sought at every stage in this issue to act with integrity and in the public interest".
She added: "As I have previously made clear, I did not consider that I had broken the code, but these findings are official, definitive and independent adjudication of that."
The Scottish Conservatives plan to hold a vote of no confidence in the first minister on Tuesday afternoon - but it looks doomed to fail after the Scottish Greens said they would not support it.
A separate report by a committee of MSPs that has been examining the government's botched investigation into the complaints against Mr Salmond is expected to be published on Tuesday morning.
