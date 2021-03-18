Alex Salmond inquiry says Nicola Sturgeon misled committee
A majority of MSPs on the Alex Salmond committee have said Nicola Sturgeon misled the inquiry, sources have told the BBC.
It is understood MSPs on the committee voted by five to four that Ms Sturgeon gave them an inaccurate account.
The committee's final report is expected to be published next Tuesday.
Ms Sturgeon's spokesman insisted that the first minister told the truth during her eight-hour evidence session earlier this month.
He added: "It is clear from past public statements that opposition members of this committee had prejudged the first minister at the outset of the inquiry and before hearing a word of her evidence.
"So this partisan and selective briefing - before the committee has actually published its final report - is hardly surprising."
The cross-party committee includes four SNP MSPs, two Conservatives, one Labour, one Liberal Democrat and independent Andy Wightman.
A spokesman for the Scottish Parliament said the committee was still finalising its report, and it would not make any comment until it was published.
The committee has been examining the Scottish government's botched investigation of harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.
It was set up after a judicial review found that the government investigation had been unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias".
The government had to pay Mr Salmond's legal fees of more than £500,000.
Mr Salmond - who was Ms Sturgeon's predecessor as first minister and SNP leader - was later cleared of 13 charges of sexual assault against a total of nine women after a separate criminal trial last year.
Another inquiry headed by Irish lawyer James Hamilton has been specifically investigating whether Ms Sturgeon's involvement in the saga breached the ministerial code.
Mr Hamilton is also expected to publish his report in the coming days.