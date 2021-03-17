Scotland's train operator ScotRail to be nationalised
Scotland's train services are to be run by a public sector body, the Scottish government has announced.
Dutch firm Abellio will stop running the ScotRail franchise at the end of March next year.
After this an arms-length Scottish government company will take over the running of services.
Abellio has been running the franchise since 2015 but had its contract ended early amid criticism over cancellations and performance levels.
All ScotRail staff will transfer to the new Scottish government-owned entity.
The arrangement is being made under powers which allow the Scottish government to take over the rail franchise without a bidding process.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said he was not able to say how long these "operator of last resort" arrangements would last for.
He added: "I have decided that it would not be appropriate to award a franchise agreement to any party at this time, either through a competition or a direct award.
"That is why I have confirmed that, from the expiry of the current franchise, ScotRail services will be provided in public hands through a company wholly owned and controlled by the Scottish government.
"This approach will provide a stable platform for ScotRail services and certainty for passengers and staff."
Scotland's railways have already been temporarily nationalised since March last year to help the service cope with the impact of coronavirus.
The Scottish government has spent £452m in support for ScotRail, along with the Caledonian Sleeper, after passenger numbers dropped dramatically as a result of lockdown restrictions.
Kevin Lindsay, Scottish organiser of train driver union Aslef, said: "We welcome the beginning of the end of the failed franchise system here in Scotland.
"However, never again should people's railway ever be in the hands of the privateers.
"It's now for all us in the railway to build a railway that's accessible, affordable, and safe for the people of Scotland."
'Welcome progress'
The "operator of last resort" model that the Scottish government will use is currently being used by the UK government to run the East Coast franchise by means of the arms-length London North Eastern Railway company.
In Wales, day-to-day services are being run by a publicly-owned company after a significant fall in passenger numbers during the Covid pandemic.
Scottish Greens transport spokesman John Finnie said the announcement was "welcome progress".
He said: "Given Wales brought railways into public ownership last year, this has been a long time coming.
"Nationalisation of services is just the first step towards a greener, integrated public transport system which serves communities not shareholders."
Scottish Labour's transport spokesman Alex Rowley said: "When SNP ministers awarded the contract to Abellio they told us we would have world leading services but for far too many that was not the experience.
"The Scottish government could have acted on this much earlier, and it is their repeated failures that have led us to this point."