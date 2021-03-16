Investigations into complaints about ex-ministers 'should be independent'
- Published
Investigations of harassment complaints against former ministers should be independent of the Scottish government, a leading QC has said.
Laura Dunlop was tasked with examining the government's procedures after it conceded its handling of complaints against Alex Salmond was "unlawful".
The QC made a range of recommendations about how complaints against serving ministers could be investigated.
But she said probes concerning former ministers should be independent.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the government would work on how her recommendations could be implemented.
He said the government was determined that future complaints could be "raised and investigated with confidence", and apologised to the women "let down" by the botched investigation of Mr Salmond.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.