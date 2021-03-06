Scottish Liberal Democrat election gains 'can stop SNP majority'
The Liberal Democrats can stop the SNP winning an overall majority at the forthcoming Holyrood election, the party's Scottish leader has predicted.
Willie Rennie will use his speech to the party's virtual conference to say the Lib Dems can win seats in every region of the country on 6 May.
He will say these gains would help avoid having "a government that can do whatever it wants, however damaging".
And he will pledge to prioritise the recovery from the pandemic.
The Liberal Democrats currently hold just five of the 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament, with opinion polls suggesting that the SNP could be on course to win a majority.
Mr Rennie will argue that the Scottish Conservatives are set to lose seats in the election, while Scottish Labour will "take time to find their feet" under new leader Anas Sarwar.
He will say: "The Greens will always back the SNP when they need them.
"The Liberal Democrats, with our plan to put recovery first, are ready to win more seats.
"Our gains will make the difference between a government that can do whatever it wants, however damaging, and a government that has to listen."
The conference has been discussing plans to create a federal UK, which they say would give Scotland and the other nations and regions a bigger say in how the country is run.
The party's UK leader, Sir Ed Davey, told the conference on Friday that the SNP's plans for independence risked creating "Brexit 2.0".
He added: "Liberal Democrats want to put recovery first. The SNP want to break up first.
"Liberal Democrats have plans to recover the health and jobs of the Scottish people, SNP plans would harm the NHS and hit jobs across Scotland."
The SNP's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, has predicted that a second referendum on Scottish independence could be held "as early as late 2021" if his party wins the election.
Protecting jobs
Mr Blackford stressed that the first priority of the government should be dealing with the pandemic.
He added: "When we've got to that position of safety, that would be the right time to have the referendum."
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP's leader, would not be drawn on Mr Blackford's remarks when she was asked about it by journalists during the government's daily coronavirus briefing.
But his comments were branded "reckless and wholly irresponsible" by the Scottish Conservatives, who said everyone's efforts should be on "tackling Covid-19 and protecting jobs."
Scottish Labour said people wanted politicians to focus on uniting the country during the Covid crisis and "not more division".
The Scottish Greens say recent polls have suggested they are on course to win their highest-ever number of seats in the election, which could ensure another pro-independence majority in parliament.