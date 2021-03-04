FM promises not to delay ministerial code report
Nicola Sturgeon has promised to release a report into whether she breached the ministerial code on the same day that she receives it.
Irish lawyer James Hamilton is examining whether Ms Sturgeon lied to the Scottish Parliament over the Alex Salmond saga.
He is expected to have finalised his report within the next three weeks.
The first minister has repeatedly refused to say whether she will quit if Mr Hamilton finds against her.
But the code states that any government minister who is found to have knowingly misled parliament will be expected to resign.
Ms Sturgeon was asked by new Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar whether she would give a "cast-iron guarantee" that Mr Hamilton's report would be released by the government "without delay or obstruction on the day it is handed over."
The first minister gave the one-word reply: "Yes".
Mr Sarwar said he welcomed the first minister's answer, and pledged to hold her to that commitment.
He added: "We need to remove party and personality from this.
"A minister - any minister - who is found in breach of the Ministerial Code should resign."
In her foreword to the ministerial code, Ms Sturgeon describes it as "guidelines for living up to the seven principles of public life: selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership."
She goes on to say: "All Scottish ministers, including myself, are bound by its terms.
"I will lead by example in following the letter and spirit of this code, and I expect that ministers and civil servants will do likewise."
Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of committing multiple breaches of the code - all of which she denies.
There have been claims that Ms Sturgeon misled parliament over when she first knew of the allegations against her predecessor, and that the name of a woman who made a complaint against Mr Salmond was disclosed to his former chief of staff.
There have also been accusations that Ms Sturgeon wasted more than £500,000 of public money by continuing a doomed legal fight with Mr Salmond over a judicial review into its handling of the complaints against him.
Government lawyers warned that it was likely to lose the case several weeks before it conceded defeat.
The legal advice was only released on Tuesday evening after opposition parties threatened to hold a vote of no confidence in Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
The investigation by Mr Hamilton is separate to the inquiry by a committee of MSPs into the government's unlawful handling of sexual harassment complaints against Mr Salmond.
'The worst of Scottish politics'
Ms Sturgeon gave evidence to the committee in a marathon eight-hour session on Wednesday, with Mr Salmond appearing last Friday.
The Scottish Conservatives have already called on Ms Sturgeon to resign, despite neither of the inquiries having published their conclusions yet, and have threatened to hold a no confidence vote in the first minister.
There were angry exchanges over the affair at First Minister's Questions, with Conservative group leader Ruth Davidson claiming: "There is no argument if Nicola Sturgeon broke the ministerial code - the argument is only about how badly she broke it."
Ms Sturgeon responded by saying she would wait for the inquiries to do their job, adding: "I've not prejudged them - Ruth Davidson clearly has."
Mr Sarwar said the row between Ms Sturgeon and Ms Davidson showed "the worst of Scottish politics".