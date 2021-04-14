Scottish election 2021: Scottish Labour Published 18 minutes ago

The Scottish Labour Party is the third largest party in the Scottish Parliament, with 23 MSPs out of 129 seats.

It formed the first devolved Scottish government in coalition with the Lib Dems from 1999 to 2007.

The party elected their new leader, Anas Sarwar, 10 weeks before this year's Holyrood election.

image caption Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Who is the leader?

Anas Sarwar. The former dentist was elected as MP for Glasgow Central from 2010 to 2015 and took an active role in the pro-Union No campaign leading up to the 2014 independence referendum.

Scottish Labour faced a leadership election in 2017 after Kezia Dugdale quit and Mr Sarwar ran against Richard Leonard for the top job. After a rancorous campaign, Mr Leonard won the race.

Mr Sarwar's most high-profile role as an MSP was as Scottish Labour's health spokesman and he played a key role in the concern over safety issues at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital which led to a public inquiry. After the Glasgow Central seat was won by the SNP's Alison Thewliss in the 2015 general election, Mr Sarwar turned his attention to Holyrood and was elected a list MSP for Glasgow in 2016.

He won the Scottish Labour leadership race against Monica Lennon on 27 February, after Richard Leonard stepped down from the post.

What do they need to do to win the election?

The Scottish Labour need 42 more MSPs elected to form a government on their own. Realistically, the party will be aiming to increase its number of seats and finish as the second largest party.

Key policy

Unite behind a National Plan for Recovery

Where does it stand on independence?

Scottish Labour opposes a second independence referendum. The party says it's "unwanted and unnecessary", and they'll campaign to ensure Scotland remains part of the UK because independence would increase austerity for Scottish families.

Anas Sarwar said during his recent leadership campaign that he would rule out another referendum for the lifetime of the next Scottish parliament as the country rebuilds after Covid.

Scottish Labour policy in a tweet

Uniting to deliver a National Recovery Plan is our priority in this election campaign. Make it #BothVotesLabour on the 6th of May for a National Recovery Plan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌹 pic.twitter.com/Xdkp0oOm4Z — Scottish Labour (@ScottishLabour) March 25, 2021 The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. View original tweet on Twitter

What is the Scottish Labour Party's history?

Traditionally one of the UK's two main political parties, Labour was set up by trade unions nearly 120 years ago to give workers a voice in Parliament.

When Scotland became a devolved government in 1999, Labour MSP Donald Dewar became the country's first ever first minister.